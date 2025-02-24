Peaky Blinders fans hail creator’s ‘superb’ new series as ‘best British show ever’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viewers of the new series, A Thousand Blows, have showered the show with praise after it debuted on Disney Plus on Friday (23 February).

The new show, which stars Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Malachi Kirby, blends the world of London’s underground boxing scene in the Victorian era and the story of The 40 Elephants, an all-female gang of thieves, prominent in the 1920s. It’s the latest creation from Peaky Blinders mastermind, Steven Knight.

Graham plays the show’s antagonist, a ruthless bare-knuckle boxer called Henry “Sugar” Goodson, who enters a rivalry with Kirby’s Hezekiah Moscow, a Jamaican immigrant, who arrived in England with his best friend Alec (Francis Lovehall).

Moscow befriends Doherty’s Mary Carr, the leader of the 40 Elephants, who also have their own score the settle with Goodson. All the characters are loosely based on real people, despite some of them never actually meeting in real life.

Although the show only arrived on Disney Plus a few days ago, viewers have spent the weekend watching all six episodes and some are already hailing it as a masterpiece.

One person who watched the first half of the show said: “Watched the first three episodes of ‘A Thousand Blows’ last night, superb thus far, brilliant writing, cast and characters.”

Another added: “This show ‘A Thousand Blows’ is definitely the best British show I’ve ever seen and definitely one of the best shows I’ve seen. Top tier!!!”

Meanwhile, a third claimed: “The new Disney series, A Thousand Blows is 10/10 and everyone needs to watch.”

“A Thousand Blows season 2 when?” a fourth viewer enthusiastically asked.

Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow in 'A Thousand Blows' ( Hulu )

Graham, 51, has recently opened up about his physical transformation for the show, admitting that he’s become “obsessed” with the routine and incorporated it into his own workout.

In preparation for the role, the This is England star worked with a professional bodybuilder to build his physique, which has been praised by fans.

Graham’s transformation took him roughly six months, during which he was training for five days a week and eating a diet of chicken, rice and broccoli.

Speaking to The Guardian, Graham revealed he’s an “obsessive person” and continued the gruelling training long after filming for the series wrapped. “It’s now part of my life,” he said.