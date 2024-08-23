Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Stephen Graham has been praised for undergoing an incredible physical transformation for his role in the forthcoming boxing drama series A Thousand Blows.

The drama, created by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight, is based on the illegal boxing underbelly of Victorian London, set in the 1880s. It stars Small Axe’s Malachi Kirby as a boxer who comes up against Graham’s Sugar Goodson, a dangerous bare-knuckle fighter.

In preparation for the role, the 51-year-old This is England star worked with a professional bodybuilder to build his physique.

In first-look pictures of the forthcoming series, Graham is seen topless in a boxing ring showing off his sculpted shoulders and muscular biceps.

On social media, fans have praised the actor for his commitment to the role, with one person comparing Graham’s new look to Tom Hardy’s portrayal of Bane in the Batman franchise.

“A show by Steven Knight on Disney+ starring Stephen Graham looking like Bane Tom Hardy Jr?!?! Sign me up!” wrote one fan on X/Twitter, as another added: “Stephen looking huge!”

One person commended Graham on the “tremendous work” he put in at the gym for the part. “Looking fit sir!” they said.

Another fan suggested that Graham do more action movies – and proposed that he should be considered for Marvel superhero roles.

“I’m going to dare to say it: Stephen Graham for the next Wolverine,” said one fan. “Stephen for new Wolverine,” echoed another.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Graham stars as Sugar Goodson in ‘A Thousand Blows’ ( Hulu )

A Thousand Blows will follow Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow, who finds himself drawn into the criminal underbelly of the illegal boxing scene, where he meets Mary Carr, played by The Crown’s Erin Doherty, the leader of an all-female London gang as they battle for survival on the streets.

Hezekiah comes up against Graham’s character Sugar Goodson, a well-trained and vicious boxer – and the pair become locked in a long-term rivalry that takes over their lives.

In 2022, Graham began the gruelling preparations in the gym, sharing videos of himself doing cardio work, weightlifting, and rope pulling. One video shared by his personal trainer shows Graham doing pull-ups with a thick, heavy chain attached to him.

Bodybuilder Rob Thurston wrote on Instagram last year: “Putting in the graft! @stephengraham has made an incredible physical transformation, adding ton of muscle mass and stripping body fat in preparation for his new role in a new series from the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight.”

open image in gallery Graham and his wife, Hannah Walters, pictured in October 2022 ( Getty Images for BFI )

In a 2022 interview withThe Independent, writer Chris Harvey remarked that Graham – who was in the middle of physical training – was “showing off his newly bulging biceps”.

Graham’s wife, actor Hannah Walters, chimed into the interview and joked: “He’s like Popeye. Just give him a can and he pops it and crushes it.”

At the time, A Thousand Blows was still in pre-production, but Graham said the crew was busy constructing an intricate set for the filming.

“I think we’ve got, like, 35 to 50 chippies on site, constructing the set,” he explained. “Then you’ve got the scaffolders, all the people in the workshops, designing the sets and making them. Just to watch it come alive. We’re basically creating a world.”

A Thousand Blows will be released on Disney+ and Hulu in 2025.