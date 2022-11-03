Aaron Paul files petition to legally change seven-month-old son’s name
‘Breaking Bad’ star is also seeking to change his own legal name, per a new report
Aaron Paul is reportedly filing a petition to legally change the name of his seven-month-old son.
The Breaking Bad star is also seeking to change his own legal surname, and that of his wife.
Paul’s current last name is actually Sturtevant, with Paul being the moniker he adopted professionally. Howver, he and his wife – the actor and director Lauren Parsekian – now wish to change their last names to Paul officially.
US outlet TMZ claims to have obtained the legal petition filed by Paul, which requests a change of first and middle names for his youngest child.
When he was born, their son was named Casper Emerson Paul. However, Paul and his wife are looking to change it to Ryden Caspian Paul, a name they have already been using when discussing their son on social media.
Paul also has a daughter, who was born in February 2018.
According to TMZ, the Pauls are seeking the name change in order to keep the surname consistent among the family, and to conform to his chosen professional name.
The documents also reportedly claim that Paul and Lauren were required to provide a name for their son at the hospital following his birth, only to later settle on a name they preferred.
The Independent has contacted a representative of Paul for comment.
Earlier this year, Paul revealed the touching gesture he made to former Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston following the birth of his second child.
Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on the hit AMC crime drama, told Jimmy Fallon that he had asked Cranston to be his child’s godfather.
Cranston and Paul recently reprived their Breaking Bad roles in the final season of the acclaimed spin-off series Better Call Saul.
