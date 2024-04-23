Aaron Taylor-Johnson addresses James Bond rumours in awkward exchange

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has addressed rumours he could be the next James Bond.

The Tenet actor made headlines when it was reported that franchise producers were awaiting his response after making a “formal offer” for him to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

Taylor-Johnson, 33, was first rumoured for the role in January 2023 after it was reported that producer Barbara Broccoli had been left impressed by a screen test with the actor, whose credits include Kick-Ass, Bullet Train and Nowhere Boy.

Former Bond stars including James Pryce, Pierce Brosnan, and George Lazenby have all offered their support for the Nowhere Boy actor, saying they believe he could be the right candidate.

Now, months after awkwardly swerving questions about the rumours, he appears to be sick of the topic.

Attending the London premiere for his latest film The Fall Guy on Monday (22 April), he was asked whether he was “sick of being asked about Bond” by the Associated Press.

After a tense pause, he replied with a strained laugh: “You sick of asking the question?”

“I want to know, so no,” quipped the reporter in return.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson addressed rumours once again ( Associated Press )

Taylor-Johnson retorted: “Alright, have a good one.”

He is then seen walking away, shutting down any further conversation.

Other contenders to replace Craig as Bond included Idris Elba, Richard Madden, Tom Hardy and Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson appears to be sick of being asked about James Bond ( Getty Images / Eon Productions )

Seven months before Taylor-Johnson was allegedly “offered” the role, he appeared to address rumours – without confirming or denying them – in an interview with Esquire.

The interviewer pointed out that he was one of the bookies’ favourites to play the role, with Johnson stating: “But this is the thing, right? As I’ve already told you, I have to go by the beat of my own drum. It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me.”

He continued “I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations. You lose your f***ing mind if you do that. Your sense of worth and soul is gone. You need to understand what is integral to you and what feels right, and you’ve got to stay on track with what’s present in front of you. Kraven is what’s in front of me.

“I’ve spent two years making Kraven. So all that hard work we put into trying to get that to where it is – that’s where I’m at right now.”

Asked if it was exciting to consider what could come next, he responded: “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.”