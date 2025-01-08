Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diane Warren, Anna Faris, and Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester are among the many celebrities to have reportedly lost their homes in the wildfires still burning across Los Angeles.

The fires have also led to the suspension of multiple television productions.

On Instagram, Grammy-winning songwriter Warren posted a picture of the beach in Malibu with the caption: “This is the last pic I took of Leah’s rock from my beach house. I’ve had this house for almost 30 years. It looks like it was lost in the fire last nite. There’s a rainbow shining on it which I’m taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy.”

Warren also runs an animal rescue ranch in the area and added: “The animals and the rescue ranch are OK tho which is the most important thing. Stay safe everyone.”

TMZ posted video footage of destroyed homes in the Palisades area which they reported belong to Nobody Wants This star Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester and The House Bunny’s Anna Faris.

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis also took to Instagram, posting footage of the devastation caused by the fires that she captioned: “Our beloved neighborhood is gone. Our home is safe. So many others have lost everything. Help where you can. Thank you to the first responders and firefighters.”

All My Children actor Cameron Mathison shared a dramatic video to Instagram showing his destroyed home.

“We are safe,” he wrote in the caption. “But this is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday. Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all so wanted to give an update here. Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires.”

Reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag also lost their home, as did Pratt’s parents.

“The one positive sign i saw as our house burned down was ours sons bed burned in the shape of a heart,” Pratt wrote on social media. “A sign of how much love was in this house so thankful for all the years and memories there with our family.”

Many other celebrities including Eugene Levy and Mandy Moore were reportedly evacuated from the area. On his Instagram account, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill said he had safely arrived in Hollywood and called the incident the “Most horrific fire since ’93.”