Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty appeared to condemn fan speculation surrounding a moment that took place during last night’s episode (16 October).

On week four of the TV dancing competition, the Olympic athlete performed an Argentine tango with his professional partner, Katya Jones, to Fleetwood Mac’s song “Tango in the Night”.

Peaty received praise from the judges for his commitment to the dance, with Anton du Beke calling it a “huge hit”.

Craig Revel-Horwood also commended the theatricality of the performance and said it was “brilliant”.

The judges awarded him high scores of eight, placing him near the top of the leaderboard with a total of 32.

However, some viewers claimed to believe Peaty looked as though he was “about to kiss” Jones right at the end of the performance.

Peaty’s girlfriend, Eiri Munro, mocked the speculation from her TikTok account by pretending to be upset over the moment.

Peaty later appeared to respond to the comments himself on social media, reminding fans that their words have “real life consequences”.

“My favourite dance so far, thank you to everyone who has sent supporting messages! I loved it,” he began.

‘To everyone who wants to see what they want, your comments have real life consequences. I will not be overcome or lowered by your gossip. Protect your energy.”

Peaty and Munro welcomed their first child together last year.

Strictly Come Dancing continues each weekend on BBC One.