Lupin star Adama Niane has died aged 56.

The death of the French actor, who starred opposite Omar Sy, in the Netflix series Lupin, was announced by director Olivier Abbou on Sunday (29 January).

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Niane is also known for his roles in Abbou’s 2019 horror film Get In, and the 2000 movie Baise-Moi.

Following news of his death, Niane’s Lupin co-star Sy shared a message on Twitter paying tribute.

Sy wrote in French: “I extend my deep condolences to the loved ones of Adama Niane, an immense actor with whom I had the chance and pleasure of performing alongside.”

He continued to call Niane a “man of rare benevolence”, adding “may his soul rest in peace”.

On Sunday (29 January), Abbou shared the news of Niane’s death on Instagram.

“It is with immense sadness that I learned of the passing of Adam Niane, with whom I had the pleasure of working [with],” Abbou wrote in French.

“We didn’t leave each other for those four years, sharing intense human and artistic adventures at the end of the world, Guyana, St Pierre and Miquelon.

“He was engaged, lit, whole, talented, powerful. He was my hero, a friend, and an accomplice. Go in peace.”

According to IMDb, Niane was born in Paris on 23 August 1996.

His last credit was in the 2022 limited series L’île aux 30 cercueils (The Island of 30 Coffins) in which he played Yannick Lantry.

In addition to the Netflix hit Lupin, in which he portrayed Léonard, Niane’s other TV credits include lex Hugo (2021), Maroni (2018-2021), Sam (2019-2021), and La Mante (2017).

His films include Baise-Moi (2000) and Get In (2019), as well as Felicità (2020) and The Bare Necessity (2019).