House of the Dragon introduces key new character in finale. Who is Admiral Lohar?

House of the Dragon introduced a new character in its season two finale, and they may prove highly important.

During the episode, which aired on Sunday (August 4), Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall), King Aegon II’s Master of Ships, is sent to Essos with the task of recruiting Triarchy pirates to help tear down the Velaryon blockade starving King’s Landing.

After Tyland promises the Stepstones in return for their support, the three leaders of the Triarchy warn the Lannister that he must win the respect of their admiral, to whom their sailors are fiercely loyal.

The admiral is revealed to be a woman named Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn) who states she “will not sail with a man who cannot best me.”

Admiral Lohar and Tyland are then shown wrestling in the mud. Although Lohar is clearly the more powerful opponent, Tyland wins her respect after tripping her and landing a powerful blow to her face. Later at dinner, Lohar asks a stunned Tyland to father her children – she then clarifies that she wants Tyland to have sex with her multiple wives.

Who is Admiral Lohar?

open image in gallery Abigail Thorn plays Admiral Lohar in ‘House of the Dragon’ ( Theo Whiteman/HBO )

In the episode, Triarchy members refer to Lohar using he/him pronouns, though she personally identifies as a woman. In the show’s official podcast, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal explains that these boundaries were intentionally blurred as Lohar is in a traditionally masculine role as a fleet commander in a “highly patriarchal society.”

In George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood (on which the series is based), Lohar is referred to with he/him pronouns.

He plays a crucial role in The Battle of the Gullet, one of the bloodiest battles in Westerosi history.

*Warning – Possible spoilers ahead for ‘House of the Dragon’ season three*

The battle witnesses the death of Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (played by Harry Collett in the series) after his dragon Vermax crashes into the sea.

Of his 90 ships, Lohar lost two-thirds, a disaster for the Triarchy, while the Velaryon fleet lost almost a third of its strength. Meanwhile, Prince Viserys Targaryen was taken hostage.

Though Rhaenyra lost her eldest son and a dragon rider for her army, the greens failed to break the hold of the Velaryon fleet on the east coasts of Westeros.

“If this be victory, I pray I never win another,” Corlys Velaryon is quoted as saying in the book.

Martin writes in Fire & Blood that Lohar was later murdered, sparking The Daughters’ War between the Triarchy after years of peace.

open image in gallery Abigail Thorn is also known for her popular YouTube channel, Philosophy Tube ( Getty Images )

Who is Abigail Thorn?

31-year-old British actor Thorn has also appeared in the Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte as ensign Eurus. She was the franchise’s first out trans actor.

Outside of acting, Thorn is best known for her YouTube channel Philosophy Tube, which she started in 2013 to provide free philosophy lessons after the increase in university tuition fees in England. It now has 1.5 million subscribers.

House of the Dragon season two is now streaming on Max.