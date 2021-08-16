Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has spoken out in criticism of Boris Johnson’s recent remarks about Afghanistan.

The UK prime minister had discussed the situation after the Taliban seized control of parts of the country over the last few days, including the capital, Kabul.

Johnson said: “I think it is very important that the West should work collectively to get over to that new government, be it by the Taliban or anybody else, that nobody wants Afghanistan once again to be a breeding ground for terror.

“We don’t think it is in the interests of the people of Afghanistan that it should lapse back into that pre-2001 status.”

Garraway responded to Johnson’s words during today’s (16 August) instalment of Good Morning Britain, alongside co-presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

“So, has the whole thing just been a gigantic failure?” she said. “You hear Boris Johnson saying ‘Oh, we mustn’t let this becoming a place for terror to breed’, but it’s going to be. What’s going to stop it?”

After it was suggested that cuts to the UK’s defence budget make British military intervention unlikely, Garraway added: “I suspect there will be lots of people who say ‘enough is enough’.

“If you’re the Taliban and you’re in there listening and you hear all these people are going... if you’re a government in such an unstable part of the world, you just feel like the forces that have been supporting you are abandoning you, don’t you?”

