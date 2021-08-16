✕ Close Taliban enter Kabul as US embassy in Afghanistan is evacuated

Scenes of panic and chaos continued to play out in Afghanistan today as thousands of people rushed to Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the country after the Taliban’s takeover.

Seven people have died at the airport in their bid to seek sanctuary abroad, including two people who are believed to have dropped from the sky after falling from a US Air Force C-17 aircraft.

The pandemonium – resulting in tragic and shocking images of many Afghans clinging onto the C-17 aircraft that was about to lift off – led to all remaining military evacuation flights to be grounded.

It comes after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday night after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. it is believed that he is either in Tajikistan or Uzbekistan.

Dozens of countries led by the US urged the group to let Afghans leave the country, warning of accountability for human rights abuses – particularly those against women and girls.

It comes as Boris Johnson will hold a third emergency Cobra meeting on the deteriorating situation in the country this afternoon, as the UK continues attempts to evacuate British citizens and Afghan people granted refuge, No 10 has said.