Afghanistan news – live: UN ambassador warns of Taliban’s ‘targeted killings’ as UK and US send more troops
Taliban enter Kabul as US embassy in Afghanistan is evacuated
Scenes of panic and chaos continued to play out in Afghanistan today as thousands of people rushed to Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the country after the Taliban’s takeover.
Seven people have died at the airport in their bid to seek sanctuary abroad, including two people who are believed to have dropped from the sky after falling from a US Air Force C-17 aircraft.
The pandemonium – resulting in tragic and shocking images of many Afghans clinging onto the C-17 aircraft that was about to lift off – led to all remaining military evacuation flights to be grounded.
It comes after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday night after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. it is believed that he is either in Tajikistan or Uzbekistan.
Dozens of countries led by the US urged the group to let Afghans leave the country, warning of accountability for human rights abuses – particularly those against women and girls.
It comes as Boris Johnson will hold a third emergency Cobra meeting on the deteriorating situation in the country this afternoon, as the UK continues attempts to evacuate British citizens and Afghan people granted refuge, No 10 has said.
Who gets Afghanistan’s money: Not the Taliban says the US
The Taliban will be blocked from claiming the estimated billions of dollars in Afghan reserves held in the United States.
“Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban,” a US official told the AFP.
The previous Afghan regime held $9.4bn in gross reserves at the end of April, the International Monetary Fund reported.
Bevan Hurley has the details
We’ll die slowly in history’: Girl’s tearful video from Afghanistan reveals anguish as Taliban takes control
A video of an Afghan girl crying over the Taliban‘s return to power has gone viral online, capturing the hopelessness some Afghans feel as the US’s 20 year presence in the country comes to an end.
The video was posted just days before the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the capital.
“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the girl says through tears.
Graig Graziosi reports
Macron warns that Afghanistan must not become ‘haven for terrorists’
Islamist militants will seek to benefit from the turmoil in Afghanistan, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.
“Afghanistan must not become the haven for terrorists that it once was,” Macron said in a national address.
“It is a challenge for peace and international stability, against a common enemy. We will do everything we can so that Russia, the United States and Europe can cooperate efficiently, because our interests are the same.
“The United Nations’ security council will have to come up with a common and united answer.”
There was a risk that a wave of migrants would sweep towards Europe, Macron said. France would continue to protect the most vulnerable and would play its part in an organised and fair international effort to share the burden, he added.
France, Germany and some other European countries would take the initiative to build a “robust, united, and coordinated response” with the help of transit countries, Macron said.
Political commentator John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’ as parliament is recalled
The Taliban has returned to power in Afghanistan after 20 years. The events of recent days has meant parliament has been recalled to discuss the ongoing situation and our chief political commentator John Rentoul will be on hand to answer your questions.
The event will be taking place at 4pm on Tuesday (17 August). Click on the article below to submit your question in time for tomorrow.
Afghanistan´s UN ambassador warns of ‘targeted killings’ and calls for halt to violence
Afghanistan´s U.N. ambassador says “there is no time for the blame game anymore” and has urged the Security Council and secretary-general to use every means at their disposal to call for an immediate halt to violence.
Ghulam Isaczai told an emergency meeting of the U.N.´s most powerful body on Monday that he was “speaking on behalf of millions of people in Afghanistan, whose fate hangs in the balance and are faced with an extremely uncertain future.”
Isaczai, who was appointed by Ashraf Ghani´s government that was ousted by the Taliban on Sunday, expressed extreme concern that the Islamic militant group will not honour commitments and agreements it made during talks in Qatar´s capital Doha and other international meetings.
“We have seen gruesome images of Taliban´s mass executions of military personnel and target killing of civilians in Kandahar and other big cities,” he said.
“Kabul residents are reporting the Taliban have already started house-to-house searches in some neighbourhoods, registering names and looking for people in their target list. There are already reports of target killings and looting in the city. Kabul residents are living in absolute fear right now.”
GOP senator Rick Scott suggests Biden be removed from office over Afghanistan withdrawal
Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida has suggested that Joe Biden’s cabinet should remove him from office following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s subsequent seizure.
He said on Twitter: “After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?”
The women trapped in Afghanistan plagued by fear as the Taliban ramp up control
“We are lost and confused and hurt,” a woman rights activist, currently trapped in Afghanistan, says. “As you can imagine, in this fight between egotist men, it is women and children who get affected. Pray for us.”
The campaigner, who cannot be named as she is well-known by the Taliban, so could be targeted for speaking out, is based in the capital of Kabul. A city which has been catapulted into chaos since the Taliban seized control on Sunday. A city which people are so desperate to escape that they have been attaching themselves to moving aeroplanes departing from Kabul airport.
“Things are bad,” the activist adds. “They are very bad, unfortunately. We are stuck between a rock and a hard place. I can’t see the suffering of my people anymore. Our hearts break. People come to Kabul from provinces in the worst possible condition. I wonder when Kabul falls where we will go.”
Read the latest exclusive from The Independent’s women’s correspondent Maya Oppenheim.
Up to seven dead as thousands rush to Kabul airport to flee Taliban
The first morning of Afghanistan’s return to Taliban rule saw the streets of the capital empty, but violent scenes at the airport with regular bursts of shooting and witnesses speaking of up to seven people dead in the chaos.
Both US troops and Taliban fighters fired in the air as a desperate crowd rushed there in the hope of getting on civilian flights, most of which had, in fact, been cancelled. Others went on to the military side of the airport where American, British and other foreign governments were airlifting their nationals, as well as some Afghans who had worked for them, out of the country.
Some flights on Sunday evening had to abort takeoffs when families with luggage went on to the runways. American troops later cleared the area, putting up barbed wire in an effort to stop further incursions. At one point, evacuation flights were temporarily suspended as so many people thronged the airport, but later restarted.
Get the latest from Kim Sengupta in Kabul.
Hillary Clinton video predicting Afghanistan chaos goes viral
A video of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warning of the “huge consequences” of a US withdrawal from Afghanistan has gone viral.
Chaos has unfolded in the country’s capital Kabul following the collapse of the government and the takeover by Taliban forces.
Seven people were killed at the city’s airports as thousands of Afghans stormed the runways at Kabul International Airport, with people clinging to the fuselage of a US military plane as it taxied.
Graeme Massie reports.
US reaches deal with Taliban over evacuations from Kabul airport, report says
An official with US Central Command has reportedly met with Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar, and struck a deal that will allow for American evacuations to continue from Kabul’s airport uninhibited by the militant force.
The Associated Press reported on Monday that General Frank McKenzie met with Taliban leaders and expressed the US’s promise that any attempts to stop the evacuations or harm US personnel at the airport would be met with force.
The Taliban reportedly agreed to not interfere with evacuations, a US defence official told the news service.
The Independent’s John Bowden has the details.
