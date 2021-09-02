The central fact about the plight of refugees in Afghanistan is that they are entirely dependent on powers who may not, for various reasons, have their best interests at heart.

Despite the spin doctors of the Taliban regime making airy promises of amnesties and safety, there are disturbing stories emerging from Afghanistan. This version of the Taliban will likely be brutal towards its perceived enemies.

In other words, it will continue to wage a vicious, merciless war on its own people, even as the economy collapses. It is not only those associated with western forces who are at risk, and the known dissidents, but virtually anyone – and particularly women – who displays disrespect to the Taliban, or objects to having their human rights crushed. Desperate Afghans, therefore, must now look abroad for help, and there is little practical assistance on offer. The flow of refugees is bound to rise.