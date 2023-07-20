American Horror Story: Delicate trailer reveals first look at Kim Kardashian

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first trailer for American Horror Story season 12 has been released – giving fans a first look at Kim Kardashian in character.

The season, subtitled Delicate, sees the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star alongside Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts.

On Thursday (20 July), FX released a preliminary teaser trailer for the series, though many of the details remain under wraps.

The season is reportedly adapted from Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition. On IMDb, Kardashian is credited with playing a character called Siobhan Walsh.

In the trailer, Kardashian is seen wearing a platinum blonde wig, with her skin painted white. At the end of the clip, she is seen cradling a baby.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kardashian had been taking lessons to prepare for her acting debut.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, the reality TV star said: “We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I’m so excited.”

Asked if she had been undertaking acting lessons to prepare for the role, the influencer responded: “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”

Each season of American Horror Story focuses on a new storyline, though some castmembers re-appear in multiple seasons. Delicate has been described as a horror narrative in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Kim Kardashian in the trailer for ‘Delicate' (FX)

Annabelle Dexter-Jones, MJ Rodriguez and Odessa A’zion also feature.

Addressing the project earlier this year, Kardashian said: “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

While some outlets have described Delicate as being Kardashian’s acting debut, the mogul has, in fact, appeared in a handful of projects before.

Kardashian enjoyed small acting roles in Disaster Movie, CSI: NY, and Drop Dead Diva, and has appeared as herself in series such as How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and 2 Broke Girls.

American Horror Story: Delicate will stream on Hulu in the US later this year.