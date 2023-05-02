Kim Kardashian ‘taking acting lessons’ to prepare for American Horror Story role

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has said that she is taking acting lessons ahead of her role on American Horror Story: Delicate.

The reality TV star has been cast in a lead role in the latest season of the long-running anthology series.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, Kardashian said: “We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I’m so excited.”

Asked if she was taking acting lessons to prepare for the role, the influencer and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star replied: “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”

American Horror Story: Delicate is billed as a horror tale in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby. It is based on the forthcoming novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

As well as Kardashian, the season also stars Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, MJ Rodriguez and Odessa A’zion.

Speaking about the project, Kardashian added: “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

Kardashian initially shared the news of her casting on Instagram on Monday 10 April, posting a teaser video featuring the anthology series’ signature eerie music.

Shortly after, Roberts shared the same video on her Instagram page, alongside the caption: “This summer... Kim and I are DELICATE.”

Roberts is rejoining the series after departing American Horror Story back in 2019.

Delicate will be Kardashian’s highest profile acting role to date, following small appearances in Disaster Movie, CSI: NY, and Drop Dead Diva.

She has also appeared as herself in series such as How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and 2 Broke Girls.