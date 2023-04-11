Kim Kardashian joins Emma Roberts in American Horror Story season 12

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has made the surprise announcement that she will appear in the next season of American Horror Story, alongside returning alum Emma Roberts.

Kardashian shared the news on Instagram on Monday (10 April), posting an official teaser video featuring the anthology series’ signature eerie music.

According to the video, the 12th season, titled “Delicate”, will premiere this summer, with Roberts rejoining the series, following her departure in 2019.

Minutes later, Roberts posted the same video on her Instagram, alongside the caption: “This summer... Kim and I are DELICATE.”

No other information regarding Kardashian’s role or the season’s plot have yet been revealed.

Roberts joined the show – created by Glee’s Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk – as a series regular in 2013, before eventually exiting after its ninth season.

This forthcoming series will mark Kardashian’s most prominent on-screen acting role to date.

Amidst her time starring on the 20-season reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the socialite has appeared as herself across several TV sitcoms, including How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and 2 Broke Girls.

Her handful of minor acting roles include the 2008 parody comedy Disaster Movie, an episode of CSI: NY in 2009 and four episodes of Drop Dead Diva in 2012.

Kardashian was recently featured in Drake’s newest single, “Search & Rescue”. The rapper’s surprise release samples an old voice recording of Kardashian speaking about her strained relationship with then-husband Kanye West.

American Horror Story season 12 is scheduled to premiere sometime this summer on FX and Hulu.