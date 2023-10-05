Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cast of the Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka have paid tribute to the late Ray Stevenson following his final appearance on the series.

Stevenson, an actor known for his roles in King Arthur, Punisher: War Zone and Marvel’s Thor films, died in May at the age of 58.

In Ahsoka, he played Baylan Skoll, a lightsaber-wielding Dark Jedi who features prominently throughout the first season.

Co-stars shared tributes to the actor following the season finale’s release on Disney+ this week.

Ivanna Sakhno, who plays the character’s apprentice Shin Hati, shared a picture on Instagram of the painting The Wolves Pursuing Sol and Mani by John Charles Dollman.

“For my friend Ray. Forever your Wolf,” she wrote alongside it.

Rosario Dawson, who plays the series lead Ahsoka Tano, responded to the post, writing: “Grateful for you always Ray. Thank you for deepening and enriching every moment. You will forever inspire.”

Diana Lee Inosanto, who features in the series as Morgan Elsbeth, commented: “To Ray, our ‘Poetry in Motion’, May we always be reminded of you when we look to the stars.”

Sabine Wren star Natasha Liu Bordizzo also reacted with a “heart” emoji and an infinity symbol.

Stevenson’s cause of death has not been disclosed. Earlier this year, a tribute to the actor was shared on the official Star Wars website.

Ray Stevenson in ‘Ahsoka' (LucasFilm)

"We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear friend Ray Stevenson. Ray was an incredible combination of talent, warmth, humor, and heart," it read.

"His ability to play a villain, while being such a kind and caring person in reality, is a testament to his incredible talent."

Before his role in Ahsoka, Stevenson was known for portraying Frank Castle, AKA the superhero Punisher, in Netflix’s Daredevil and The Punisher series.

Fans of Ahsoka also shared their appreciation for Stevenson’s performance on social media.

“Thank you Ray Stevenson for everything you have put into the Baylan Skoll character in Ahsoka. It’s been an absolute pleasure and we will forever appreciate you sir,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Another wrote: “Tonight’s #ahsoka season finale was phenomenal, but nothing was more gut wrenching than seeing the late Ray Stevenson play #Baylan for the last and final time. It’s depressing to think we won’t get another performance from him. Especially with his character having so much potential by the end of the series and that cliffhangerrr.

“No one will ever deliver that sheer power you executed so well for us in your performances. Truly, thank you for giving us a hell of a ride and may you rest in peace Ray Stevenson.”

Ahsoka is available to stream now on Disney+.