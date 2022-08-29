Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aidan Turner has explained why he finds it “vaguely insulting” when fans request a selfie with him.

The 39-year-old Irish actor rose to fame for leading BBC One’s 2015 drama series Poldark, which ran for five seasons.

Promoting his newest ITV series, The Suspect – which premiered earlier today (29 August) – Turner spoke to What to Watch about “bizarre” fan interactions.

“It’s usually for a selfie but what I find funny is they’ll often say, ‘It’s not for me. It’s for my mum who is a big fan’, or ‘My little brother loves that thing you were in,’” he explained.

“Which is cool, but it’s just bizarre. I know it happens to a lot of other actors too. It’s vaguely insulting!” Turner said.

“It’s like going, ‘I haven’t seen anything you’re in, or I’m not into what you do but can I have a selfie?’”

He added: “But people are always lovely and I’ve never had a bad experience.”

Aidan Turner in ‘The Suspect' (ITV)

In the five-part mystery drama, Turner stars as a clinical psychologist who becomes a potential suspect in the murder of a young woman.

Read The Independent’s three-star review of The Suspect here.

The Suspect debuted its first episode on ITV and is available to stream on ITV Hub in the UK.