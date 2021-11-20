Strictly’s AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington appear to address romance rumours in skit

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kai Widdrington and AJ Odudu appeared to tease fans over rumours of a possible romance between them in the latest episode.

As with each season, Strictly fans have been keeping a close eye on the chemistry between dance couples to see whether the so-called “Strictly Curse” will raise its ugly head.

Professional dancer Widdrington and TV presenter Odudu are reportedly both single, but have kept their lips firmly sealed when grilled over their relationship.

However, they seemed to reference it in the opening skit before their dance on Musicals Week tonight (Saturday 20 November).

Sitting in London’s Hampstead Heath, Widdrington explains how romantic their waltz to “Angel Eyes” from The Sound of Music will be.

They are then filmed running towards one another in a recreation of the famous scene starring Julie Andrews.

Suddenly the music stops and Odudu tells Widdrington: “Kai, I’m not going to kiss you!”

“But we’re getting into character!’” he responds. Odudu looks awkward, to which he shrugs in response: “OK.”

After rumours flared up following their performance on 23 October, the duo appeared on Strictly companion show It Takes Two where they were questioned by host Rylan Clark.

“The passion during this routine set the rumour mill going. Can we settle a few scores here, please? I have known AJ for many years, I know she can’t lie to me,” Clark said.

Widdrington responded: “If people react like this it means we’re doing something right, because that’s the way the dance should be danced.

“It’s was a very passionate song, a real fiery piece and very intimate.”