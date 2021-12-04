Strictly 2021: AJ Odudu in tears after ‘letting down’ viewers with error in latest dance
‘You know what? I’m so gutted,’ Odudu said
Strictly star AJ Odudu was left in tears after “letting down” viewers with her latest dance.
The TV star performed a salsa alongside her professional partner Kai Widdrington, which went well until a lift at the end of the dance.
The judges drew attention to the error and ended up giving Odudu her lowest score of the series to date.
When Claudia Winkleman asked Odudu what happened, she defeatedly said: “I don’t know.”
Widdrington then took blame for the error.
Odudu added: “You know what? I’m so gutted. We worked so hard this week. Every one at home – I just hope you feel like I’ve not let you down. I’m sorry.”
John Whaite and his professional partner Johannes Radebe made a similar error with a lift in their dance earlier in the episode.
As Whaite went to put Radebe back on the floor, Radebe stretched out his wrong hand and fell awkwardly to the ground.
Strictly continues Saturdays until 18 December on BBC One.
