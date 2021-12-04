Strictly viewers upset as John Whaite is marked down after dropping Johannes

‘I love it when things go wrong,’ Craig Revel Horwood said of accident

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 04 December 2021 19:37
Strictly viewers are upset after John Whaite was “undermarked” for a mistake made by his professional partner.

The former Great British Bake Off winner was performing a salsa with Johannes Radebe, which ended with a challenging lift.

As Whaite went to put Radebe back on the floor, Radebe stretched out his wrong hand and fell awkwardly to the ground.

When the dance ended, he apologised immediately, telling host Tess Daly: “I’m so sorry – I gave him the wrong hand!”

Whaite took the error in his stride.

Despite the judges praising the rest of the dance, and acknowledging that the error was nothing to do with Whaite, Craig Revel Horwood opted to give him a seven

John and Johannes after error in latest ‘Strictly’ dance

Fans expressed their anger on social media.

Strictly continues Saturdays until 18 December on BBC One.

