Strictly viewers upset as John Whaite is marked down after dropping Johannes

Strictly viewers are upset after John Whaite was “undermarked” for a mistake made by his professional partner.

The former Great British Bake Off winner was performing a salsa with Johannes Radebe, which ended with a challenging lift.

As Whaite went to put Radebe back on the floor, Radebe stretched out his wrong hand and fell awkwardly to the ground.

When the dance ended, he apologised immediately, telling host Tess Daly: “I’m so sorry – I gave him the wrong hand!”

Whaite took the error in his stride.

Despite the judges praising the rest of the dance, and acknowledging that the error was nothing to do with Whaite, Craig Revel Horwood opted to give him a seven

John and Johannes after error in latest ‘Strictly’ dance (BBC iPlayer)

Fans expressed their anger on social media.

Strictly continues Saturdays until 18 December on BBC One.