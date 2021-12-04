Strictly viewers upset as John Whaite is marked down after dropping Johannes
‘I love it when things go wrong,’ Craig Revel Horwood said of accident
Strictly viewers are upset after John Whaite was “undermarked” for a mistake made by his professional partner.
The former Great British Bake Off winner was performing a salsa with Johannes Radebe, which ended with a challenging lift.
As Whaite went to put Radebe back on the floor, Radebe stretched out his wrong hand and fell awkwardly to the ground.
When the dance ended, he apologised immediately, telling host Tess Daly: “I’m so sorry – I gave him the wrong hand!”
Whaite took the error in his stride.
Despite the judges praising the rest of the dance, and acknowledging that the error was nothing to do with Whaite, Craig Revel Horwood opted to give him a seven
Fans expressed their anger on social media.
Strictly continues Saturdays until 18 December on BBC One.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies