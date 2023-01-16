Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Wire star Al Brown has died at the age of 83.

The news was confirmed by the actor’s daughter Jenny, who revealed that her father died of Alzheimer’s.

Brown’s official Facebook page also published a statement about his death.

“My name is Michael. I manage Al’s Facebook page,” the statement read, “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, 13 January, 2023.

“May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.”

Brown was best known for his role as Col Stanislaus Valchek in HBO’s The Wire.

The series was set in Baltimore and followed the city’s criminal dealings through the eyes of law enforcement and those involved in its illegal drug industry. The show also explored the impact the government, schools and media have on the narcotics scene.

Brown appeared in 20 episodes of the series as the commander of the Baltimore Police Department in charge of the Southeastern district.

The late actor also made appearances in other shows, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Hustler, Maron, Commander in Chief, Rescue Me, Forensic Files and The F.B.I. Files.

Brown has also featured in a few films, including Terry Gilliam’s sci-fi hit 12 Monkeys, which starred Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt.

He also starred in Red Dragon, Liberty Heights, The Replacements, and Shot in the Heart among his movie credits.