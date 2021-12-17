Alan Carr has said that the editing of his appearance on An Audience With Adele left him “horrified”.

The comedian was one of many celebrities in attendance at the London Palladium last month, where Adele’s concert was filmed.

At one point during the event, the singer left the stage in order to have her make-up touched up. She invited Carr to entertain the audience in her absence, with the comedian performing an impromptu rendition of her 2008 track “Make You Feel My Love”.

Speaking on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Carr revealed that he had actually begged Adele not to make him sing on stage, which wasn’t shown in the edit.

As a result, he said the show made it look like he was jumping up on stage “like a rat up a drainpipe”.

“When I watched it back I was horrified!” said Carr. “What they’d done in the edit, they’d cut out the first five minutes of me going, ‘No Adele, no no no, ask someone else, please not me, not me.’

“And then of course in the edit, I’m jumping up like a rat up a drainpipe, like one of these X Factor starlet wannabes... ‘Me?! Maybe I can sing a song, but my new album…!’”

Carr also denied accusations that the moment had been planned ahead of the concert.

“People said it was such a set-up, but you’d think I would learn the words if I was going to sing at the Palladium with one of the biggest stars in the world,” he said.

“But yeah my phone just exploded when it happened. I knew I couldn’t sing, but I couldn’t sing that bad!”

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the 45-year-old said he knew he was “rubbish” because fellow guest Emma Thompson had stopped dancing.

“She was like this all the way through like a crazy aunt at a wedding. When I got up there, she was like, ‘I’ll sit down,’” he said.