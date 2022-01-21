Comedian Alan Carr and his husband Paul Drayton have announced they are separating.

The Chatty Man host married in 2019, after beginning their relationship 13 years ago.

A spokesperson for both Carr and Drayton said they came to the decision “jointly and amicably”.

“After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating,” a statement shared with PA said.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.

“We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

Carr, 45, made headlines in 2021 after being invited by Adele to keep her audience entertained during her televised concert at the London Palladium.

Making his way to the stage, the comedian gave a rendition of the singer’s 2008 Bob Dylan cover “Make You Feel My Love”, which had the audience in hysterics.

Carr, however, told Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 Breakfast Show that the editing left him “horrified” and made him look like “an X Factor wannabe”.