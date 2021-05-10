Viewers have reacted to Alastair Campbell’s debut as a presenter on Good Morning Britain.

The former Labour Party spokesman and director of communications is hosting the popular ITV morning show on a temporary basis, appearing alongside Susanna Reid during Mental Health Awareness Week.

His stint on the programme follows the departure of Piers Morgan earlier this year. Morgan quit his hosting role amid a storm of controversy sparked by comments made on air about Meghan Markle.

Campbell is one of a number of personalities to step in and present in the wake of Morgan’s departure. A permanent replacement is yet to be announced.

During his first stint on the show, Campbell got into a dispute with his co-presenter Reid over whether or not it was acceptable for the media to refer to the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “Boris”, rather than “Mr Johnson”.

Campbell argued that the more formal surname was more appropriate, while Reid was in favour of the more familiar “Boris”.

Reaction to Campbell’s appearance was mixed, with many viewers comparing him favourably to Morgan.

“What an upgrade Alastair Campbell is on Piers Morgan,” wrote one viewer. “Might actually start watching GMB a bit more regularly.”

“One day in and Alastair Campbell is a brilliant Bloke better than Piers Morgan,” wrote another.

“Alastair Campbell getting off to a fine start - upstages Piers Morgan politically and style - check that suit,” wrote a third.

“Must admit Alastair Campbell has a made for TV voice,” wrote someone else.

However, others were less complimentary, with one person describing him as “more wooden than Sherwood forest” and another as a “serial bore”.

One viewer singled out Campbell’s habit of “fiddling with his bloody pen”, saying that he sounded “nervous”.

Good Morning Britain can be watched on ITV at 6am every weekday.