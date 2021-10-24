Amazon series The Boys will no longer use guns with blanks on set following the prop accident that killed Halyna Hutchins.

The 42-year-old cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of the film Rust, after a prop gun was “discharged” by Alec Baldwin.

Mr Baldwin was filming the forthcoming Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch, south of Santa Fe, New Mexico, when the tragedy occurred.

Rust’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident, and has now left hospital after receiving emergency care.

The incident has caused a widespread debate on the use of firearms on film and TV sets.

Eric Kripke, who created Supernatural and developed The Boys for Amazon Prime Video, pledged to ban guns from the sets of his TV shows in the wake of Ms Hutchins’ death. Instead, Kripke said that flashes, depicting shots, will be added in after filming takes place.

“Someone hurt or killed on my set is my worst nightmare,” he wrote. “Sending love to Halyna Hutchins’ family, @JensenAckles, cast & crew of Rust. I’m so sorry.”

Mr Kripke continued: “In her memory, a simple, easy pledge: no more guns with blanks on any of my sets ever. We’ll use VFX muzzle flashes. Who’s with me?”

Eric Kripke pledged to ban ‘guns with blanks’ from the his TV show sets (Twitter @therealKripke)

The show’s VFX supervisor Stephan Fleet replied: “I'm with you! And I'll be doing those muzzle flashes!”

ABC series The Rookie has also reportedly banned guns from its sets. The Hollywood Reporter obtained a memo sent to staff by showrunner Alexi Hawley, which announced that live weapons would no longer be permitted.

Alec Baldwin ‘discharged’ the weapon in ‘tragic accident’ that killed Halyna Hutchins (Getty Images / Instagram @halynahitchins)

The Independent has contacted Amazon Prime video foe comment.