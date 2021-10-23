✕ Close Alec Baldwin shooting: Aerial shots of film set after prop gun misfired, killing cinematographer

Alec Baldwin says his “heart is broken” after firing a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of his new film, authorities have said.

The movie, Rust, was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, and filming has been temporarily suspended.

Santa Fe County deputies were called to the scene at 1:50pm on Thursday.

Ms Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter where she was pronounced dead.

Mr Souza was taken to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical Center where he underwent treatment for his injuries. He was released on Friday morning.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that the pair were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by 68-year-old Baldwin, who is a producer and actor on the film, which is about an accidental killing.

Santa Fe’s top prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies told Deadline she had opened an investigation into possible criminal charges stemming from the fatal shooting.

“At this time, we do not know if charges will be filed,” she said.

Mr Baldwin released a statement on Friday to say he was “heart broken”.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” he wrote in a post on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”