Alec Baldwin shooting: Star told gun was safe before firing fatal shot, as 911 call released
Alec Baldwin shooting: Aerial shots of film set after prop gun misfired, killing cinematographer
Alec Baldwin says his “heart is broken” after firing a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of his new film, authorities have said.
The movie, Rust, was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, and filming has been temporarily suspended.
Santa Fe County deputies were called to the scene at 1:50pm on Thursday.
Ms Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter where she was pronounced dead.
Mr Souza was taken to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical Center where he underwent treatment for his injuries. He was released on Friday morning.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that the pair were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by 68-year-old Baldwin, who is a producer and actor on the film, which is about an accidental killing.
Santa Fe’s top prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies told Deadline she had opened an investigation into possible criminal charges stemming from the fatal shooting.
“At this time, we do not know if charges will be filed,” she said.
Mr Baldwin released a statement on Friday to say he was “heart broken”.
“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” he wrote in a post on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”
Incident remains 'an active investigation', says Santa Fe County Sheriff
Santa Fe County Sheriff Juan Rios revealed: “The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust.”
An investigation is underway into how and what projectile was discharged from the prop gun during the fatal incident.
“This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided,” the sheriff’s department said.
Deputies also revealed that they have taped off a church on the set, which was placed on lockdown, and production was halted.
International Cinematographers Guild mourn the death of Halyna Hutchins
Halyna Hutchins’ death was confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.
“We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set,” said John Lindley, the president of the guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director, in a statement to Variety.
“The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”
What we know about the victims
Halyna Hutchins was a 42-year-old cinematographer from Los Angeles.
She grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle and previously worked as a journalist with British documentary productions in Europe. After moving to Los Angeles, she graduated from the AFI Conservatory with MFA in Cinematography.
Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque on Thursday (21 October), where she succumbed to her injuries.
Joel Souza on the other hand is in intensive care. He is is a filmmaker based in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he lives with his wife and two children.
Souza is the director and screenwriter of the film Rust.
Fans recall Brandon Lee’s tragic death in 1993 following Alec Baldwin shooting
Many people are recalling the tragic death of Bruce Lee’s son Brandon Lee on the set of film The Crow in 1993.
Brandon Lee died after being hit by a .44-caliber slug while filming a death scene for the movie. The gun was supposed to have fired a blank, but an autopsy turned up a bullet lodged near his spine.
“Brandon Lee, Jon-Erik Hexum, and now Halyna Hutchins. Prop guns should just be props, not lethal weapons. It’s also wrong to believe this is Alec Baldwin’s fault, but in times of tragedy, people must have time to mourn before anybody tries to assign blame,” one person wrote.
Another person added: “Have been reading about the film set tragedy this evening that took the life of talented cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. That’s really all I wanted to say…her name. It seemed lost in the furor of Alec Baldwin, Brandon Lee and Jon-Erik Hexum references.
Alec Baldwin’s last post before the incident
Just hours before the accident took place, Alec Baldwin posted a photograph of himself on the set of Rust.
He was seen wearing dirty cowboy boots, a vest, and a bandana paired with a hat.
“Back to in person at the office. Blimey…it’s exhausting,” Baldwin captioned the (now-deleted) post.
The story of notorious outlaw Harlan Rust
Rust is the story of notorious outlaw Harlan Rust, played by Baldwin, who goes on the run with his 13-year-old grandson after the teenager accidentally kills a rancher.
Written by Joel Souza, the movie also features Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles.
The film was being shot on the 2,000-acre ranch, where 3:10 to Yuma, Cowboys & Aliens, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs have all been filmed.
Fans are bewildered by what happened at the set of Rust
Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts about the incident.
“I feel for the family of the woman who was killed on set today, the man who was injured, and for Alec Baldwin. This is absolutely tragic. Just Awful,” wrote one person.
Writer Caitie Delaney added: “Like obviously it’s the story but it is really not fair to have Alec Baldwin be the face of this tragedy. He wasn’t in charge of loading that gun. Safety on set needs to be taken so much more seriously.”
Brandon Lee’s family reacts to accident on Alec Baldwin movie set
On a Twitter account to honour Brandon Lee’s legacy, the late actor’s sister Shannon paid tribute to Halyna Hutchins.
She wrote: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”
James Gunn pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins
James Gunn has spoken out about the tragic incident that took place on the set of Rust.
The American film director wrote on Twitter: “My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins and her family.”
Many have paid tribute to Hutchins on social media, including Suicide Squad director James Gunn and the son of late action star Bruce Lee.
Fans pay tribute to Halyna Hutchins fatally shot in prop gun misfire by Alec Baldwin
‘Seeing way too many pictures of Alec Baldwin and not enough of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,’ wrote one person