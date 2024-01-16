All My Children’s Alec Musser cause of death released

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Soap opera star and model Alec Musser’s cause of death has been released, nearly a week after he died aged 50.

The actor who appeared in All My Children andthe 2010 Adam Sandler film Grown Ups died on Friday (12 January), with his fianceé, Paige Press, confirming the tragic news the next day on Instagram.

It has now been confirmed that Musser died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot, the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office said in a press release.

According to the medical examiner, Press last saw Musser alive on Friday evening before she found him dead the next morning on 13 January. Paramedics and law enforcement responded to her 911 call and confirmed Musser’s death at the scene.

“RIP to the love of my life,” Press wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken. Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy.

“You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for,” she added, alongside a carousel of photos of the two of them.

Shortly after the news of his Grown Ups co-star’s death, Sandler honoured Musser on Instagram, calling him a “true great sweetheart of a person”.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love,” the 50 First Dates actor and comedian wrote.

Musser played the role of Del Henry on ABC’s long-running drama All My Children, which ran from 1970 to 2011. His other TV and film credits included ABC’s popular comedy-drama Desperate Housewives, sitcom Rita Rocks and the 2009 TV movie Road to the Altar.

He was also featured on the covers of several health magazines. including Men’s Workout and Men’s Health. He regularly documented his love for fitness and outdoor sports on social media. His final Instagram post, shared days before his death, was a photo of him foilboarding.

“Silhouette by Baja Winter twilight,” read the caption.