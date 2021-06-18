Motorcycle stuntman Alex Harvill, 28, died while practicing for a world record jump at the Moses Lake Airshow in Washington on Thursday.

He was trying to break the Guinness World Record for longest motorcycle ramp jump before crash landing into a dirt mound. Harvill is survived by his wife Jessica and kids — Willis, 5, and newborn son Watson Robert Harvill.

According to Columbia Basin Herald, he was attempting a jump from a pre-constructed, moveable ramp to a dirt ramp at 351 feet. Harvill landed short of the downward slope and flew over the handlebars prior to hitting the ground 20 feet away.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the risk-taker died of injuries he suffered from the accident.

Moses Lake Airshow’s team took to Facebook to announce the news. They wrote: “We regret to report today at our first event of the airshow - the Guinness World Record Jump Attempt, Alex Harvill was injured during his warm-up before the jump and has been taken to the hospital.”

“We do not have more information at this time regarding the incident,” they wrote.

“Our hearts are with Alex and his family and wish him a speedy recovery. All proceeds from today’s jump will be donated to Alex to contribute to his medical expenses,” the statement said.

The Grand County Sheriff’s office revealed that an autopsy will be conducted on 18 June to determine the cause of Harvill’s death.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends, and loved ones,” they said in a statement.