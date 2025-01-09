Alex Jones misses The One Show after five-year-old son is rushed to hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC presenter Alex Jones was forced to miss The One Show this week when her five-year-old son was rushed to hospital.

The 47-year-old has been presenting the programme since 2010. On Tuesday (7 January), Jones sparked concern after revealing that her son had been taken to hospital.

Jones shared a picture of him being attended to by a nurse at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, and captioned the image: “Never gets any easier but made so much better thanks to the amazingly kind and gentle staff.”

Later, she shared an update on his health, writing: “Such a relief that it’s done! Needless to say, I won’t be on @bbctheoneshow later but @laurenlaverne and @gabbylogan will look after you”, alongside a picture of herself.

Gabby Logan and Lauren Laverne replaced Jones for Tuesday night’s episode as she dealt with the issue of her five-year-old’s health. She did not reveal the condition that had caused the issue.

Jones married insurance broker Charlie Thomson in 2015, and the couple share three children together, two boys and a girl. The family moved out of London last year after the couple decided they wanted a different environment for their children to grow up in.

Last year, the host revealed that despite over 15 years on The One Show, she still slips up in rehearsals.

open image in gallery Jones has presented ‘The One Show’ since 2010 ( Getty Images )

Jones said the danger of live television keeps her engaged with her work and denied claims episodes of The One Show are edited.

Speaking at Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place Festival, Jones said: “I love live television because it keeps you alive. The danger of doing a job for that long is you become ­complacent but the live element keeps it fresh.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Host gave followers an update following the visit ( Instagram/AlexJonesThomson )

The presenter continued: “Every night is different. People think it’s edited – but none of that. And oh my goodness, I make mistakes. I don’t feel pressure to be perfect, at about five to seven I insert the BBC filter.”

Jones revealed that before rehearsals her performance is “really bad”, with her doing things she would be “massively cancelled for” if the public saw them.

“At five to seven the filter goes in,” she said. “I think because I’ve been there so long I feel really relaxed. It’s like a home from home.”