US TV viewers are in uproar after one of the lead castmembers was reportedly unceremoniously dropped from FBI: Most Wanted.

The fate of the procedural series could be up in the air due to the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood, but should it return, actor Alexa Davalos will reportedly no longer be present.

This development comes despite the fact that there was no hint in the latest episode – the season four finale – that Davalos’s character Special Agent Kristin Gaines would be leaving.

According to Deadline, though, Davalos “was informed by a producer on set that she won’t be coming back after filming her last scene from season four several months ago”.

Despite this news apparently coming as a surprise to the star, her alleged departure from the Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television series was “amicable”.

Davalos joined the show as Kristin Gaines at the beginning of season three. She was present for the show’s biggest upheaval, when former lead star Julian McMahon left the show and was replaced by Dylan McDermott.

It remains unknown whether Davlos’s reported departure will be addressed on screen, but the new season is yet to be written.

The departure of Davalos, who previously starred in Prime Video series The Man in the High Castle, has been lamented by “gutted” and “heartbroken” viewers, who are ururgingining producer Dick Wolf to rethink his decision as “there was no reason to cut this character with no warning”.

Many have even suggested they would quit watching the series due to her forthcoming absence. “That’s it for me watching the show then,” one fan wrote, stating: “She was the reason I tuned in.”

Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines in ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ (Universal Television)

Another wrote: “The end of the series for me if she’s not here anymore”, while one fan said: “With the Alexa Davalos news, I’m not sure if I have anything left to watch on broadcast TV.”

The Independent has contacted Universal Television and Davalos for comment.