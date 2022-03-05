Dermot O’Leary says he’s ‘proud’ of Alison Hammond after she cries while discussing obesity on This Morning
‘It’s so hard – people don’t realise,’ Hammond said in tearful discussion
Dermot O’Leary has praised This Morning co-host Alison Hammond for her discussion of obesity on live TV.
Hammond sobbed while responding to a phone-in advice question about the subject during Friday’s episode of the ITV series (4 March).
“I’ve had obesity all my life and what it is is your regulation system is out of whack,” she said. “So obviously, you can’t control wanting to eat all the time. A lot of people don’t realise that obesity is a disease.
She continued: “People look down on people just because they’re so big. And they can’t actually help it when you’ve got a disease.”
Addressing her tears, Hammond said: “Sorry, it really touches me. It’s so hard – people don’t realise.”
O’Leary comforted Hammond, as did advice expert Deidre Sanders, and, after the show, the presenter shared a post about his co-host on his Instagram Stories.
The presenter posted a photo of a smiling Hammond alongside a heart and a caption that read: “Proud of you”.
Viewers were unanimous in their praise for Hammond, with one calling her “a bloody inspiration for many people”.
“She is incredible for talking so openly about her obesity struggles and the stigma surrounding obesity,” one viewer added.
Another stated: “She doesn’t need to apologise for crying, shows how hurtful comments and peoples judgements can cut deep. Massive respect.”
This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.
