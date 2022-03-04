This Morning viewers have shared their support for Alison Hammond after she was seen crying on live TV.

The presenter was discussing obesity during Friday’s (4 March) episode of This Morning when she became visibly emotional, sobbing as she responded to a phone-in advice question from a viewer.

“I’ve had obesity all my life,” she said, “and what it is is your regulation system is out of whack. So obviously, you can’t control wanting to eat all the time. A lot of people don’t realise that obesity is a disease.

“People look down on people just because they’re so big,” she continued. “And they can’t actually help it when you’ve got a disease.

“Sorry, it really touches me,” she added. “It’s so hard... people don’t realise.”

Co-presenter Dermot O’Leary and advice expert Deidre Sanders offered comfort to Hammond as she became visibly overcome, with viewers also sharing praise and support for the presenter on social media.

“Alison is a bloody inspiration for many people,” wrote one person. “She is incredible for talking so openly about her obesity struggles and the stigma surrounding obesity.

“She doesn’t need to apologise for crying, shows how hurtful comments and peoples judgements can cut deep. Massive respect.”

“I’m sure there were many tears cried with you, especially those who get it,” wrote another. “Big hugs. (Ps, @radioleary the way you supported Alison was amazing!)”

“Seeing Alison so upset I just wanted to give her a hug. Girl, you are one of the most beautiful, kind hearted women on TV! I love watching you and Dermot on a Friday,” wrote another fan.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.