Alison Hammond has reacted to her unexpected cameo in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.

While hosting This Morning on Tuesday 13 December, Hammond told viewers: “I’ve watched all three episodes, and I don’t know if you know, but in the third episode, you do actually hear my voice.”

The clip of Hammond comes from archival footage of Harry and Meghan meeting the public during their first royal walkabout together in Nottingham. From the crowd, Hammond yells: “Meghan, we love you!”

“You hear me in Nottingham going, ‘Meghan! We love you!’ Really, really loud,” the presenter exclaimed on This Morning.

Telling viewers that she is “obsessed” with the documentary, Hammond continued: “It was actually in the documentary – so I was watching the documentary, and I was like, ‘That’s my voice!’

“I was like, this is so good! I’m all over this documentary.”

Hammond’s appearance in the docu-series was revealed by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Friday (9 December). They told This Morning viewers that a friend of the show had made a special appearance.

This Morning then shared its own footage from the royal walkabout, in which Hammond can be seen shouting out her appreciation for Meghan from the crowd.

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan cover their relationship early on, up until the day before their wedding.

The Independent’s Arts Editor Jessie Thompson wrote in her review of the documentary: “There are no major revelations here, nothing so incendiary that it will cancel King Charles’s coronation next year; in fact, certain quotes are becoming a bit pat.”

The teaser for part two of Harry and Meghan has now been released, and it shows a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan are on Netflix now. The second instalment will arrive on the streaming platform on Thursday 15 December.