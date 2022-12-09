Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alison Hammond had a surprise cameo in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, it has been revealed.

On Thursday (8 December), the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan arrived on the streaming service.

During Friday’s episode (9 December) of This Morning, presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby discussed the episodes with guests Gyles Brandreth and Carol Vorderman.

During the debate, the team said that a friend of the show had made a special appearance in the episode.

A clip was then shown from the documentary, which featured archival footage of Harry and Meghan meeting the public during their first royal walkabout as a couple.

In the background, one crowd member could be heard shouting: “Meghan, we love you!”

This Morning then showed their own footage of presenter Hammond attending the event that day and shouting out her cries of appreciation for Meghan.

A number of This Morning viewers had already spotted Hammonds’ voice in the documentary, with one commenting: “Obsessed with @AlisonHammond’s voice being in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on their first royal walkabout when Alison was there shouting, “Meghan we love you!” iconic

“Hearing the iconic @AlisonHammond shout ‘Meghan we love you’ on episode 3 of #HarryandMeghan during their first walkabout has just made my morning,” another tweeted.

During Thursday’s episode of This Morning, Phillip Schofield claimed that there were no “bombshells” in the first part of Harry and Meghan.

“No bombshells here,” said Schofield of the series so far. “The first episode is essentially a love story.”

The presenter added that “it’s a lovely insight” into the couple, and that they appeared to have a very “natural meeting” on social media.

Harry and Meghan is on Netflix now. Part two will arrive on the platform on Thursday 15 December.