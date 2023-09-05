Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alison Hammond styled out an “awkward” encounter with her This Morning co-star and former Big Brother housemate Kate Lawler live on air.

During Tuesday’s (5 September) episode of ITV’s daytime show, Hammond and co-host Holly Willoughby were seen getting ready for that evening’s National Television Awards.

This Morning is defending the award for Best Daytime Show, with the winners being voted for by the public.

On Tuesday morning’s show, presenter Lawler spoke to Hammond and Willoughby via video link live from London’s O2 Arena ahead of the evening’s awards show.

After Lawler chatted with Hammond and Willoughby about that day’s This Morning competition, Hammond asked her Big Brother co-star: “Hopefully we will see you later too. Are we seeing you later? Are you going to be there as well? Please say you are.”

In response, Lawler said: “No babes, we’ve had this conversation already. I didn’t get an invite. I will be watching it at home on the telly with a bucket of popcorn.”

Diffusing the situation, Hammond joked: “You can be my plus one. You can come.”

Both women laughed, with Hammond saying to Willoughby as the camera cut away from Lawler: “Well, that was awkward, wasn’t it? Little bit awks.”

Lawler kept her cool during the incident (ITV)

“I’m glad you said it,” Willoughby responded, with Hammond adding: “I didn’t realise she wasn’t invited. I’m going to have to sort this out. I’ll pull some strings, don’t you worry about it. I’ll sort this out.”

Hammond has been presenting This Morning during Willoughby’s first week back at the helm of the daytime show after the summer holidays.

Last month, while hosting the show during the school break, Hammond was called out live on air by a young fundraiser for not showing up to a charity event she promised to attend.

During the episode, Hammond interviewed Tony Hudgell, an eight-year-old who had both his legs amputated after being abused as a baby by his biological parents who caused him organ failure, fracture and sepsis.

Hudgell previously appeared on the ITV show to discuss his charity trek up Orrest Head, a hill in the Lake District, and Hammond told the youngster she would be present for the expedition.

But while returning to This Morning alongside his adoptive parents, Hudgell told Hammond: “We needed you – you never came.”

September is a big month for Hammond, as the presenter is replacing Matt Lucas as Noel Fielding’s new co-host for The Great British Bake Off.