Alison Hammond is taking a break from presenting This Morning, she revealed on Thursday (25 July).

The TV personality has presented the popular daytime programme since 2002, appearing on a number of segments with a host of co-presenters, including her current co-host Dermot O’ Leary.

As the show’s usual presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are on hiatus, the pair have taken over presenting duties, but now audiences will be in for another change.

“It’s quite sad that tomorrow is going to be our last show for some time,” Dermot told viewers.

Alison continued, “I know, I know, my last day. I’m going on holiday bubs, it’s time!”

She explained, “Alison needs a break”, while Dermot replied: “We all need a break.”

“Even YOU need a break from me,” Hammond told viewers.

She will be replaced by a series of rotating hosts including radio presenter Sian Welby, Loose Women host Rochelle Humes and Big Brother winner Josie Gibson.

open image in gallery Hammond is taking a break for summer ( ITV/This Morning )

The Birmingham presenter also hosts For the Love of Dogs after the death of its beloved host Paul O’Grady.

News of Hammond’s appointment was met with criticism from internet trolls, something the TV star addressed ahead of the series return on Wednesday (17 April).

Hammond said she “was actually surprised with how much” blowback she got after the announcement, highlighting one particular complaint she received that she described as “flawed”.

The presenter told The Sun’s TV Mag: “I could understand in the sense that Paul was so loved and people were saying: ‘How can she do Love of Dogs when she doesn’t have a dog? How does she love dogs when she doesn’t have a dog?’ It’s like saying: ‘How can you love children when you haven’t got kids?’

“It’s such a flawed argument for me and all I would say is: ‘If you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it.’ That’s what I would say to those trolls: ‘Don’t watch it then. If you don’t want to help Battersea, don’t watch it’.”

She continued: “Trolls will be trolls and I’ll still do what I do best, which is TV presenting and you’ll see for yourself, I think it’s authentic and I loved doing it.”