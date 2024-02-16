Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary react to hiring of new This Morning presenters

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have reacted to the announcement of This Morning‘s new permanant presenters following Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s departures in 2023.

The new fixed faces of the ITV daytime series have been announced as Cat Deeley, 47, and Good Morning Britain co-host Ben Shephard; they will host every episode from Monday to Thursday.

O’Leary and Hammond, who will return to hosting the show’s Friday installments, reacted to the news on the latest episode (16 February), moments after the news about Deeley and Shephard was announced.

Live in the studio, after a bespoke announcement video aired before This Morning’s credits, O’Leary said: “Welcome to your Friday’s This Morning – and Ben and Cat… welcome to the family!”

Hammond added: “We’re so, so happy! The news is finally out, it’s finally out.”

O’Leary shared that he had professional history with Shephard, who he started his presenting career with on T4. Showing an old image Shephard and O’Leary together, alongside Andi Peters, O’Leary joked: “That’s actually from last week – that’s quite embarrassing!”

Hammond added that she had met Deeley in LA, saying “Cat is just a dream. We’re both Brummies... It was about four years ago, we met in LA... We went to a party and it was the first time these two Brummies collided, we’ve never separated.”

The presenter seemed delighted as she added: “We’re so, so happy that they are joining the family! Ben and Cat, this is going to be great.” O’Leary added “It’s going to be nice isn’t it.”

The pair also announced when the new presenters would be joining the team, revealing: “The secret is out! And they’re joining us in March so we’re looking forward to that.”

It’s been a controversial year for This Morning due to Schofield’s resignation, which was initially believed to be the result of a growing feud with Willoughby. However, days after he quit the programme, the presenter sensationally admitted to lying about having an affair with a much younger male employee.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are joining ‘This Morning’ on a fixed basis (ITV)

He was subsequently dropped by his agent, YMU, and resigned from ITV altogether.

Willoughby’s decision to quit the show in October – after 14 years – came after a fright in her personal life; the host was given “indefinite leave” after a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.