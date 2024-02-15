Alison Hammond reveals ‘bizarre’ Valentine’s Day conversation with Queen

Alison Hammond has revealed a bizarre Valentine’s Day conversation she had with the Queen.

The This Morning presenter admitted she was “shocked” to spend Valentine’s Day evening with Camilla.

The 49-year-old explained today (15 February) how she attended a Celebration of Shakespeare event in London were she was introduced to the Queen by fellow This Morning regular Gyles Brandreth.

She then revealed how she had a one-on-one conversation with Camilla where she discussed her new For The Love Of Dogs presenting role.

Hammond will present the new series of the popular ITV show following the sad death of former host Paul O’Grady.