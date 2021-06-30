Allison Mack sentenced to three years in prison for role in sex cult NXIVM

Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in prison for her involvement in NXIVM.

The former Smallville actor appeared in court on Wednesday for her sentencing hearing. She had pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

Under advisory sentencing guidelines, Mack faced between 14 and 17,5 years behind bars.

Her defence team had argued in court papers ahead of Wednesday’s sentencing that probation or a sentence to home confinement would be more appropriate. Prosecutors had agreed that any prison term should be below the guidelines range due to her cooperation in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

More follows...