Allison Mack sentencing - latest: NXIVM member could face 17 years for role in sex cult
Allison Mack, a TV actress well known for her role in a Superman spin-off series “Smallville”, will appear in Brooklyn’s federal court on Wednesday for recruiting women for a spiritual cult, NXIVM.
The 38-year-old faces charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labour conspiracy, for which she pleaded guilty to in April 2019, following her arrest in 2018.
It could see the former TV star sentenced for 14 to 17.5 years, although she is expected to seek credit for cooperating with the case against NXIVM’s leader Keith Raniere.
He was sentenced to 120 years in jail last year for sex-trafficking and for demeaning and abusing women who became “slaves” for him.
Ms Mack wrote in an apology to victims of NXIVM that it “was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life”.
“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM,” wrote the former actress. “I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”
How the ‘Smallville’ star helped the case against Raniere
Allison Mack provided information to prosecutors about how Keith Raniere, the leader of NXIVM, encouraged “the use of demeaning and derogatory language, including racial slurs, to humiliate ‘slaves,’” according to court papers.
The 38-year-old also provided a recording of a conversation she had with Raniere about the branding for NXIVM, which he said should involve “a vulnerable position type of a thing”.
“Almost like being tied down, like sacrificial, whatever,”said Rainere to Ms Mack, who at that time was in the cult leader’s inner circle. He was sentenced to 120 years in prison last year for sex trafficking.
Mack facing up to 17.5 years in jail for NXIVM
Under advisory sentencing guidelines, Allison Mack could face between 14 and 17.5 years behind bars for her role in the sex cult, NXIVM.
Her defence team has argued in court papers that probation or a sentence to home confinement is more appropriate, and prosecutors have agreed that any prison term should be below the guidelines range because of her cooperation with the case against NXIVM’s leader, Keith Raniere.
Ms Mack, aged 38, became a “master” for “slaves” she ordered “to perform labor, take nude photographs, and in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere”, court papers allege.
She has pleaded guilty to charges of sex trafficking following her arrest in 2018, and in recent days issued an apology for her role in the sex cult.
