Strictly’s Amanda Abbington ‘received death threats after revealing PTSD diagnosis’

Amanda Abbington has said she received death threats since revealing she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Sherlock actor, 51, quit the BBC dance competition unexpectedly last season, citing medical reasons for her departure.

There was plenty of speculation around her decision to exit the show, with fans noting Abbington had left her partner Giovanni Pernice out of a message thanking “everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring” at the time.

The duo’s partnership became eclipsed by controversy after it emerged Abbington requested video footage of their “tense” training sessions as part of her allegedly seeking legal advice earlier this year.

After Pernice, 33, addressed the rumoured feud between him and Abbington this week, she thanked her fans for their support in a new interview with The Sun on Sunday on 14 January.

Abbington, who shares two children with her Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman, added she had been sent death threats when she revealed her PTSD diagnosis after quitting Strictly.

“I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally,” she told the newspaper.

Abbington and Pernice’s partnership has been eclipsed by controversy in recent days (BBC)

“I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an ­indicator of my current mental health,” Abbington continued. “I wish those people well.”

The BBC responded to Abbington’s data subject access request for video footage of her and Pernice’s rehearsals together, claiming “robust” duty of care protocols and “constant dialogue” between the show’s producers and its celebrity contestants.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the corporation said: “The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows. Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly.”

A source close to the production previously told The Sun: “There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly.”

The alleged on-set insider added that the atmosphere in rehearsals “can become very tense” before describing Pernice as a “perfectionist” who “can be incredibly full-on”.

The Italian ballroom dancer and choreographer said he was grateful for all the message of support he has received in a post on Instagram on Thursday (11 January).

Pernice wrote: “I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the last week – I really truly appreciate it – thank you thank you thank you.”