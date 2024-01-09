Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amanda Abbington refutes rumours of a feud between her and professional partner Giovanni Pernice in a resurfaced clip.

The Sherlock actress addressed rumours reported in the media of a rift between her and the Italian dancer in an Instagram post on 23 September 2023.

She said: “It’s all fun and I am ignoring the b******* clearly because people are t****. Just stop it, you know who you are.”

Abbington quit the show after just five weeks, citing “personal reasons” that left her “unable to continue”.

Earlier this week, it was reported she had requested video recordings of her training sessions with the Italian choreographer as part of her allegedly seeking legal advice.