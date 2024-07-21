Support truly

Giovanni Pernice has denied new claims made by Amanda Abbington as the Sherlock star spoke out amid an ongoing BBC investigation into Strictly Come Dancing.

The 50-year-old Sherlock actor called Pernice, “abusive, cruel, and mean”, stating that her mistreatment went “way beyond treading on my toe”. She also claimed that the dancer was blocking tapes of their rehearsals from being released.

The dancing competition has been beset by scandal in recent weeks, with Graziano Di Prima being the second professional dancer to be axed after allegations of mistreatment towards ex-Love Island star Zara McDermott.

But whispers about problematic training methods began last year when Abbington quit the show and revealed she had been diagnosed with PTSD. The actor requested tapes of her rehearsal sessions with Pernice, prompting speculation about her treatment. Pernice then left the series, amid an ongoing investigation.

In a new interview withThe Sun on Sunday, Abbington spoke about her experience with Pernice for the first time since the allegations emerged, alleging that the dancer has attempted to block the tapes being released.

“I found Giovanni’s behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean,” she said. “I couldn’t sit back and let him do that to other people.

“I had to think long and hard about making a complaint because I knew the backlash I would get. But I would not have been able to live with myself for future people going on that show.”

Abbington shared details about the backlash she has faced since coming forward about her experience, including death threats.

Abbington has alleged that the mistreatment 'goes way beyond treading on my toe'

“It’s insane what has happened to me, with the death threats and backlash,” she continued.

“I know the BBC have known about his behaviour for years, people had complained about him and flagged his behaviour to producers in the past and nothing was done. It wasn’t an isolated experience with me. I should never ever have danced with him.”

The actor said she is certain that the investigation will vindicate her claims.

“I know what is on those tapes and I am not frightened of those tapes being seen. It goes way beyond treading on my toe. I know what happened and the fact he is blocking the tapes says a lot,” she said

A representative for Pernice denied that the claims made by Abbington in her new interview, in a statement to the MailOnline.

“The BBC has shared allegations from the inquiry with Giovanni, who has cooperated fully,” they said.

“None of the allegations carried in the Sun on Sunday are included in any shape or form. Giovanni refutes these allegations and denies any accusations of abusive or threatening behaviour.

“He has provided substantive evidence to the investigation and he remains fully confident of clearing his name.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Pernice for comment.