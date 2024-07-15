Support truly

Amanda Abbington has shed light on her Strictly Come Dancing experience, calling the show “tough” and “horrible”.

The Sherlock star, who quit the show weeks into the 2023 series, has found herself at the centre of a firestorm after accusing the BBC dancing competition of behind-the-scenes misconduct.

Abbington requested what was described by a source as “tense” footage of her rehearsals with Pernice, which has led to an investigation that has since seen the firing of dancing professional Graziano Di Prima weeks after his return to the forthcoming series was announced.

While Abbington has spoken briefly about her experience on the show and the aftermath, the actor has addressed the furore at length for the first time in a new interview.

“I’ve had the worst experience,” she told The Sunday Times. “The show was tough and horrible, but the aftermath of it I was not expecting. It’s been really brutal and it just hasn’t stopped.”

She continued: “It’s been awful, just relentless. Death threats and rape threats for just standing up for something that I thought was wrong.”

The actor elaborated on why she felt the need to speak out, telling the outlet: “When I’m in a rehearsal room I make sure that it’s a place where everyone feels safe and feels like they’re having a nice time. And that courtesy wasn’t extended to me.”

Abbington also cleared up the misconception that she left the show because of Pernice; the outlet notes that the star, who played Mary Morton in Sherlock, actually did have a “medical scare”, as was noted in her exit statement, but said “she was grateful to be given a reason to escape”.

open image in gallery Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

In March, It was claimed that Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh and former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, who previously said she was “uncomfortable” with Pernice, had a “tearful summit” with Abbington about their respective “difficult experiences” working with the dancer, “who is well known to be intense during training”.

Strictly, which has reportedly just signed up a contestant that might annoy many fans of the show, announced its professional dancers for 2024 earlier this month, and the list revealed that Pernice had left the show.

After repeated requests for comment, the BBC urged people “not to indulge in speculation” – but the investigation into Pernice has since led to the dismissal of Di Prima.

On Saturday (13 July), Di Prima revealed he had been axed from the show for “events” he said he “deeply regrets”.

It’s been claimed Di Prima’s departure followed unspecified allegations made by those working on the show who had observed Di Prima’s rehearsals with TV star Zara McDermott, whom he was partnered with on last year’s series.

open image in gallery Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima were partnered on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

McDermott did not make the allegation, but was recently invited by producers into the BBC to discuss her experience. It was claimed by a source speaking to The Sun that footage showing Di Prima’s alleged treatment of McDermott “reduced those who have seen it to tears”.