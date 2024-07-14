Support truly

Graziano Di Prima has been dropped from Strictly Come Dancing over “events” he “deeply regrets”.

In what has become yet another disaster for the series after a controversy surrounding Giovanni Pernice, it was reported on Saturday (13 July) that Di Prima had been axed from the series over claims of “gross misconduct”.

Di Prima then told his social media followers he would no longer be a part of the forthcoming series, which is set to begin in September – despite being confirmed to return last month.

He wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“While respecting the BBC HR process, I acknowledge it’s only right for the sake of the show that I step away. I am saddened that I wasn’t allowed to offer a quote to the online news stories, and I take on board the sensitivity of the situation.”

He went on: “There’s more to this story that I am unable to discuss at this time, but I am committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future.”

It’s been claimed Di Prima’s departure followed unspecified allegations made by those working on the show who had observed Di Prima’s rehearsals with TV star Zara McDermott, whom he was partnered with on last year’s series.

Members of the production team are believed to have spoken out after an investigation into the series was launched to investigate Pernice, who left the show last month.

McDermott did not make the allegation, but was recently invited by producers into the BBC to discuss her experience. It was claimed by a source speaking to The Sun that footage showing Di Prima’s alleged treatment of McDermott “reduced those who have seen it to tears”.

open image in gallery Graziano Di Prima has been dropped from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

The former Love Island star had a tumultuous time on the series, regularly ending up in the dreaded dance-off until her elimination in week six of the competition.

After one particularly stressful day of rehearsals, McDermott hit back at Di Prima when the latter shared a video of her napping, telling her followers she had done “double the workload” of her partner.

“Graz just had the audacity to call me and tell me his legs hurt after rehearsals yesterday when he spent 50 per cent of the day sitting down and analysing me doing the routine on my own,” McDermott wrote to her followers.

The BBC said it would take any issues that were raised “seriously” and promised “swift action” would be carried out if neccessary.

“We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing,” a spokesperson said.

open image in gallery Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on ‘Strictly’ in 2023 ( BBC )

“While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established and robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”

Di Prima wrote underneath the post, which has now been deleted: "I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share the story of [my] journey.”

The Italian dancer joined Strictly in 2018 and was partnered with DJ Vick Hope. In 2021, he performed with comedian and Loose Women star Judi Love and, the following year, reached the quarter-finals with actor Kym Marsh.

open image in gallery Graziano Di Prima confirmed ‘Strictly’ exit in now-deleted Instagram post ( Instagram )

Pernice was dropped from the series earlier this year months after actor Amanda Abbington left the show weeks into the latest series without thanking him in her goodbye message.

Shortly after, Abbington requested what was described by a source as “tense” footage of her rehearsals with Pernice for a supposed investigation. In a recent interview, the star launched a fresh attack on the Italian dancing pro, claiming he was “awful” towards a group of former contestants.

The next series of the show will start in September – and the latest contestant rumour is one that might leave long-time fans of the show feeling rather annoyed.