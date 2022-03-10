Amanda Bynes thanks fans for helping to end her conservatorship

Amanda Bynes has sent a message to her supporters on Instagram after filing to end her conservatorship.

The former child star, known for featuring in Nickelodeon’s All That and the romcom She’s the Man, has been under a conservatorship since 2013.

Bynes’s mother, Lynn Organ, has been overseeing the legal arrangement and supports her daughter’s petition to terminate it.

A lawyer for the family, Tamar Arminak, said Organ was “extremely happy and thrilled and proud of Amanda and ready to terminate this conservatorship based on the hard work Amanda has done”.

A hearing to end the legal arrangement is scheduled for 22 March.

“What’s up Instagram. Amanda Bynes here,” the actor said in a video on Wednesday 9 March.

“My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

Bynes’s conservatorship began nine years ago, after the actor allegedly set a driveway on fire and was put in hospital on an involuntary psychiatric hold. The following year, Bynes’s mother was granted a full conservatorship.

The actor filed a petition to terminate her conservatorship on 23 February. Bynes’s psychiatrist said that she “has no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders”.