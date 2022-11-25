Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Amanda Holden says she is ‘Team David’ amid doubts over David Walliams’s Britain’s Got Talent future

Walliams recently apologised for ‘disrespectful comments’ he made about contestants on the show

Ellie Harrison
Friday 25 November 2022 11:02
Comments
Comedian David Walliams jokes about sexual assault in resurfaced clip

Amanda Holden has voiced her support for David Walliams amid doubts over whether he will continue to appear on the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel.

An ITV spokesperson said this week that Walliams’s future on the show is “very much up in the air”, after the comedian was reportedly recorded making derogatory remarks and sexually explicit remarks about participants auditioning for the series at the London Palladium in January 2020.

Walliams later apologised for the “disrespectful comments”, which allegedly included him calling an elderly performer a “c***” three times.

On Monday 22 November, fellow BGT judge Holden spoke to Good Morning Britain at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards and was asked how she’d like to see the judging panel look next year.

“I would like to see the judging panel look like it did before,” she said. “I think we’re a great team, we’re a family.”

Recommended

Asked directly if she was “Team David”, she replied: “Of course I’m team David.”

Simon Cowell reportedly said: “I think for me, the most important thing – and I had this conversation the other day. It’s always about the talent. If you don’t have great talent, you don’t have a show. That’s all I care about.”

David Walliams

(PA)

Later in the week, Cowell refused to comment on whether Walliams would be returning, telling The Daily Star: “Ask me in a few weeks.”

When pressed on Walliams’s actions, he said: “Can we not go there? If you don’t mind.”

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV in 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in