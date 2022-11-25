Amanda Holden says she is ‘Team David’ amid doubts over David Walliams’s Britain’s Got Talent future
Walliams recently apologised for ‘disrespectful comments’ he made about contestants on the show
Amanda Holden has voiced her support for David Walliams amid doubts over whether he will continue to appear on the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel.
An ITV spokesperson said this week that Walliams’s future on the show is “very much up in the air”, after the comedian was reportedly recorded making derogatory remarks and sexually explicit remarks about participants auditioning for the series at the London Palladium in January 2020.
Walliams later apologised for the “disrespectful comments”, which allegedly included him calling an elderly performer a “c***” three times.
On Monday 22 November, fellow BGT judge Holden spoke to Good Morning Britain at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards and was asked how she’d like to see the judging panel look next year.
“I would like to see the judging panel look like it did before,” she said. “I think we’re a great team, we’re a family.”
Asked directly if she was “Team David”, she replied: “Of course I’m team David.”
Simon Cowell reportedly said: “I think for me, the most important thing – and I had this conversation the other day. It’s always about the talent. If you don’t have great talent, you don’t have a show. That’s all I care about.”
Later in the week, Cowell refused to comment on whether Walliams would be returning, telling The Daily Star: “Ask me in a few weeks.”
When pressed on Walliams’s actions, he said: “Can we not go there? If you don’t mind.”
Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV in 2023.
