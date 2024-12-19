Amanda Holden fights back tears after emotional messages from fans of her radio show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amanda Holden broke down in tears live on her show after fans left a series of emotional messages for a special guest.

The 53-year-old regularly presents the Heart Breakfast show with Jamie Theakston every weekday, when she is not serving as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent on ITV.

She was forced to defend herself earlier this week, after she was criticised for her hosting of the Royal Variety Performance alongside Alan Carr.

On Wednesday’s show (18 December), which she co-hosted with Jason King, Holden brought on Harry, a nine-year-old boy with a brain tumour.

Holden and JK had told listeners about the young boy’s experience with a brain tumour on Tuesday’s show (17 December). Harry was diagnosed with cancer and has undergone chemotherapy over the last year after the disease spread down his spinal cord.

The messages from friends, teachers and loved ones, moved everyone in the studio including both presenters, Harry, and his mother.

One teacher called him a “star”, while his young friends said, “I can’t wait to play with you soon.”

Holden was left in tears, as JK broke down too.

open image in gallery Holden and JK were left distraught ( Heart Radio )

“Oh wow, we are all crying here, every single person in the studio,” she said.

“What an incredible bunch of friends and teachers you have, what a lucky boy.”

JK added: “And [I’m] also a bit emotional because you love them so much and they love you, they really do.”

Harry was gifted a tour of Harry Potter studios.

open image in gallery Harry was diagnosed with cancer ( Heart Radio )

The response may feel close to home for the presenters after Holden’s regular co-host Theakston was forced to take a break from his role on the show after being diagnosed with stage one throat cancer.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In a statement shared online, the radio host told followers he underwent an operation to remove a lesion from his vocal cords, but the biopsy identified Stage 1 laryngeal cancer.

“So...I have cancer... but cancer doesn’t have me!” he told fans. “The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.

“Until then, I leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda. Huge thanks to them and all the Global Family who have been unbelievably supportive.”