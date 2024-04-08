For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amanda Holden has been praised across social media after she posed nude for a life-drawing class, live on Heart Radio.

The presenter and musical theatre actor, 53, co-hosts the network’s weekday breakfast show with Jamie Theakston, where they regularly entertain their listeners with on-air games and challenges.

On Monday morning (8 April), the Britain’s Got Talent judge bared all in the studio, posing as a life model while members of the Heart team drew her.

“We’ve transformed the Heart Studio into an art studio this morning,” Theakston told listeners. “What’s slightly distracting – Amanda’s in the corner of the studio without any clothes on, which is a first for – not for her, of course, but certainly for most of us.”

After the guests and other team members laugh in the background, voices are then heard complimenting Holden for how she looks, and how comfortable she seems being naked in that unusual circumstance.

“Am I allowed to see anything?” Holden asks, curious to see her colleagues’ interpretations of her naked body.

However, Theakston soon quipped: “Amanda, can you put a top on? Because I’m not- it’s slightly distracting.”

After Holden posted a clip of highlights from her life modelling stint on social media, fans of the former Shrek: The Musical star were quick to share their thoughts on her actions.

While some have criticised Holden for “showing off”, many have responded to the star’s bravery with words of encouragement and celebration.

“Amazing! So glad she’s advocating body positivity and nudity! Natural and beautiful everyone!” one follower said.

Another complimentary message reads: “What I’d do to have those family genes and incredible figure!” while a different fan added: “If I had a body like that I wouldn’t wear clothes!!!! Well done Amanda!!!!!”

Amanda Holden poses for life-drawing class ( Heart / Global )

When asked about her health routine in 2021, Holden expressed her fondness for enjoying things “in moderation”.

“Life is too short to be strict,” she explained to the health publication, Top Sante. “Life is for living, so I believe in everything in moderation.”

Holden is no stranger to stoking debate with her social media posts. Back in January, her dance routine to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor” at her daughter Lexi’s 18th birthday party split some onlookers.

While some commended her for having a good time at the event, others considered Holden’s behaviour inappropriate for the setting.

One unimpressed commenter wrote: “How not to act at your daughter’s party”.

As well as Lexi, Holden also has a daughter named Hollie, 12, whom she shares with her husband, record producer Chris Hughes.