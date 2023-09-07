Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amanda Holden has shared an emotional message with fans as she waved her youngest daughter, Hollie, off to start secondary school.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, recreated an old photo of Hollie with her thumbs up in her school uniform alongside their wire-haired dog Rudie.

In the new photo, Hollie, now 11, is shown heading off to her first day in Year 7.

“Wow. Those years just flew past. Year 7 already. Our little HRH all grown up,” wrote the presenter. “We couldn’t be prouder of her. Smart, sassy and funny. The most loving girl. Let’s do this Hollie.”

Friends of Holden have been sharing their well wishes for Hollie as she sets off to secondary school.

“Omg she’s all grown up!!!” wrote Holden’s friend, American TV presenter Ashley Roberts.

YouTuber Anna Saccone added: “Omg… the dog…sooooo cute!!!!!”

Another follower asked: “Where does the time go?”

Holden shares daughters Hollie, 11, and Lexi, 17, with her husband, record producer Chris Hughes.

The pair started dating in 2004 and wed in Somerset in 2008, with a two-year-old Lexi in attendance.

Last year, Holden revealed that her eldest daughter had been signed to Kate Moss’s modelling agency, Storm Management.

Amanda told MailOnline last year: “She’s been taken on by Storm. She’s 17 but I think when she’s 18 we’ll start looking for her to be in that field.

“At the minute they are working on her lookbook,” she said, before explaining that she was making sure her daughter finishes her education before embarking on a modelling career.

Holden said at the time that she was “very mindful” of which red carpet events she takes her daughter to.

“We went to the Fashion Awards which was really exciting. So yeah, I want to take her to the right things, the relevant things. She’s interested in the fashion side of things,” Holden explained.

Prior to her marriage with Hughes, Holden was married to TV presenter Les Dennis, whom she married in 1995 and split from in 2002.