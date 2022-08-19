Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amber Gill, a former Love Island winner, has said she “accidentally came out” in a recent Twitter post.

Gill was tweeting during an episode of the ITV2 reality show’s latest series, when she told her followers “switching teams was the best decision I made in my life”.

She commented that watching the male contestants made her “feel ill”, writing: “I couldn’t put myself through it again.”

After the media reported on her tweets, Gill played her comments down, calling them “lighthearted”.

However, she has now said that, while the post was an “off the cuff comment”, she “meant exactly what I said”.

Appearing on Access All Areas on FUBAR Radio, host Stephen Leng asked Gill if the post was her way of making an announcement about her sexuality, to which she replied: “Accidentally, yeah. I remember looking at [the tweet] and thinking, ‘S***, what have I said?’”

Gill continued: “A lot of my friends were like, ‘If you were gonna do it any way, that’s the typical way that you would do that.’

“Normally people have these lovely, beautiful stories and lovely, beautiful real Instagram posts, like just lush. I’ve put switching teams on a tweet and that’s how I came out.”

Amber Gill says she ‘accidentally’ came out in recent Twitter post (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Gill won the series in 2019 alongside Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea.