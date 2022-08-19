Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Island winner Amber Gill says she ‘accidentally came out’ with ‘switching teams’ Twitter post

Reality star has suggested she sent the post without thinking

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 19 August 2022 07:17
Comments
Greg and Amber win Love Island 2019

Amber Gill, a former Love Island winner, has said she “accidentally came out” in a recent Twitter post.

Gill was tweeting during an episode of the ITV2 reality show’s latest series, when she told her followers “switching teams was the best decision I made in my life”.

She commented that watching the male contestants made her “feel ill”, writing: “I couldn’t put myself through it again.”

After the media reported on her tweets, Gill played her comments down, calling them “lighthearted”.

However, she has now said that, while the post was an “off the cuff comment”, she “meant exactly what I said”.

Recommended

Appearing on Access All Areas on FUBAR Radio, host Stephen Leng asked Gill if the post was her way of making an announcement about her sexuality, to which she replied: “Accidentally, yeah. I remember looking at [the tweet] and thinking, ‘S***, what have I said?’”

Gill continued: “A lot of my friends were like, ‘If you were gonna do it any way, that’s the typical way that you would do that.’

“Normally people have these lovely, beautiful stories and lovely, beautiful real Instagram posts, like just lush. I’ve put switching teams on a tweet and that’s how I came out.”

Amber Gill says she ‘accidentally’ came out in recent Twitter post

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Gill won the series in 2019 alongside Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in